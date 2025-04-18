Thug Life: Silambarasan TR says Kamal Haasan starrer is 'like a dream', Trisha teases 'magic' with VTV co-star

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, Silambarasan TR reflected on sharing the screen with the veteran actor, while Trisha Krishnan recalled her experience reuniting with her Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya co-star.

Talking about his experience working on the film, Silambarasan TR said, “This movie is like a dream. Generally, when we watch Mani sir’s films, we want to be a part of them. Similarly, Kamal sir is my onscreen guru. Now, having all of them together in one film is surreal.”

Advertisement

The actor added that it was tough to shoot the film in its initial days, as he was balancing between Haasan and Ratnam. However, he highlighted how Kamal Haasan made him feel very comfortable.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan was excited to reunite with her VTV co-star and said, “Acting with Simbu — everyone always keeps asking when we will work together again after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. You will see a little bit of our magic in this.”

Additionally, the actress said she feels her dreams are coming true with this film.

As for the film itself, Thug Life is a gangster action flick directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie, co-written by Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, marks the actor and director’s reunion after several years, dating back to their first collaboration in Nayakan.

The upcoming flick also features an ensemble cast including Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film is musically crafted by A.R. Rahman, with the makers unveiling the first single, Jinguchaa, on April 18, 2025.

Regarding Silambarasan TR’s work front, the actor will next appear in the movie tentatively titled STR49. Moreover, he has announced his collaboration with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy movie.

On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan has a lineup of films including Suriya 45, Viswambhara, and more.

ALSO READ: Retro: ‘Was asked to come without makeup,’ says Pooja Hegde about her first meeting with Karthik Subbaraj for Suriya starrer