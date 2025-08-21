Rajinikanth’s Coolie Makers Challenge CBFC’s ‘A’ Certificate, File Appeal a Week After Release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie was released in theaters on August 14, 2025. The movie was given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and now, the makers are challenging the decision in court.

Why is Coolie team challenging the A-rated certificate by CBFC?

According to a report by Times Now, Coolie’s producers have contested the CBFC’s decision to grant the film an A-rated certificate, which they claim has limited its accessibility to a broader audience.

Earlier, Justice TV Thamilselvi admitted the petition, in which the producers, Sun Pictures, argued that Coolie’s action sequences were on par with those in KGF and Beast, both of which were granted a U/A certificate.

However, the CBFC responded to the Madras High Court, stating that Sun TV Network Limited had refused to make the cuts required to be eligible for a U/A certificate and had instead accepted the A certificate.

Additional Solicitor General Sundaresan said, “At the time of hearing, it was proposed to them that if they want the U/A certificate, some more cuts have to be made. They made an endorsement saying that we don’t want any cuts. They accepted the A certificate.”

The Additional Solicitor General also requested the High Court to grant the CBFC time until August 25, 2025, to file a counter-affidavit.

More details about Coolie

Coolie is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie shows the story of Devaraj aka Deva, a former union leader who stayed in the shadows for over 30 years until the death of his friend Rajasekhar prompts him to resurface.

Seeking revenge, Deva goes up against Simon Xavier, a kingpin involved in smuggling, someone with whom he shares a dark history. The clash between the two forms the central conflict of the story.

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also had Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Sathyaraj, and many others in pivotal roles. It also includes a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The upcoming film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), and stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their original roles.

Interestingly, there are reports that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan may be collaborating on a movie together. The project is likely to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but an official confirmation is pending.

