Kamal Haasan breaks silence on his retirement rumors: 'That fire still burns'

Kamal Haasan is all set to recreate magic on the silver screen with his upcoming film Thug Life. The film will hit the theaters on June 5 and the promotional work for the same has already begun.

Recently, at the pre-release event for the Mani Ratnam directorial in Kochi, the Tamil superstar grabbed attention when he opened up about his thoughts and plans on retirement.

The 70-year-old icon seems to be as energetic as before and he won’t be stopping even in the near future.

Voicing a similar opinion, Kamal Haasan stated that retirement for him could only mean that he’s no longer alive. He shared the sassy response he gives to people who usually ask him about it.

In his words, “I once said... My retirement means I’m dead. That fire still burns. The journey continues. I told them that retirement is something they should think about.”

Moving on, Kamal Haasan stated that in place of retirement, he would like to visit someplace in Kerala for relaxing a bit amid his schedules. But it surely does not mean he would quit cinema anytime soon.

It is truly inspirational for many how senior Tamil actors like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been setting the bar higher every time with their performances in films.

Their continued efforts garner a fan following like no other and their screen presence remains celebrated all across the world.

Coming back to Thug Life, the film marks Kamal Haasan’s second collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam, after their iconic film Nayakan together.

The upcoming gangster drama also stars Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and more in key roles.

AR Rahman has composed the musical score of the film and it is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The trailer of Thug Life has already created quite the buzz and all eyes are on its set date of release to witness what the film has in store for the audiences.

