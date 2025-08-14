Coolie Ending Explained: Rajinikanth as Deva uncovers his late friend's biggest secret and its connection to Simon

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial continues its theatrical run, here’s an ending explainer for you to make sense of the climax and epilogue.

What is Coolie about?

Coolie features the story of Devaraj aka Deva (played by Rajinikanth), a former daily-wage laborer who runs a mansion similar to a hostel with strict rules. On a fateful day, Deva receives the devastating news that his dear friend Rajasekhar has passed away from cardiac arrest.

As he arrives at the funeral home in Vizag, Rajasekhar’s daughter Preethi (Shruti Haasan) drives him out, creating a scene. Growing suspicious of his friend’s death, Deva investigates and discovers that Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) was murdered. This leads him to uncover an invention made by Rajasekhar before his death.

Rajasekhar had been collaborating with a crime syndicate run by Simon Xavier (Nagarjuna Akkineni), helping them disintegrate dead bodies without a trace, using a plasma condenser.

With Preethi’s life in danger, Devaraj saves her and decides to infiltrate Simon’s syndicate. Inside the criminal network, the syndicate is operated by Dayalan (Soubin Shahir), Simon’s right-hand man.

Over the following days, Deva helps Simon dispose of the dead bodies while Dayalan is in search of a mole. Eventually, Dayalan finds out the rat and presents him to Simon.

Hours later, Simon calls up Deva, who then learns that Simon killed Dayalan, who was the real mole and an undercover police constable. However, after being buried, Dayalan regains consciousness and pleads for his life.

As Dayalan deceives Deva and Preethi, it is revealed that he was the one who had killed Rajasekhar. Now, Preethi is in his grasp, and Deva is forced to comply with Dayalan’s orders. Meanwhile, Simon is suspicious of Deva, often feeling that he has seen him before.

What connection do Simon and Deva have?

Soon, Dayalan tries to orchestrate several tricks to upend Simon’s syndicate. However, Deva ultimately counters his moves, revealing several hidden truths.

At the same time, Devaraj learns that out of Rajasekhar’s 3 daughters, one of them is his own biological child. While in pursuit of finding who it is, Preethi is captured by Simon and his men. Eventually, Deva learns that Preethi is his daughter and becomes determined to save her at any cost.

In a final showdown with Simon, Deva reveals their past connection. Years ago, when Devaraj was the labour union leader, Simon’s father, Xavier, tried to falsely imprison 100 coolies.

Before they could be executed, Deva saved them and killed Xavier right in front of a young Simon.

In the present, Deva defeats Simon and puts an end to his reign. It is also revealed that Simon not only smuggled gold but was also involved in the illegal organ trade.

Soon, Simon’s boss Dahaa (Aamir Khan) arrives in India, only to discover that Deva was the fearless man who once stood up for his Coolies. While Dahaa threatens to take revenge for Simon’s death, Deva responds that he is ready to face him whenever necessary.

In an epilogue, Preethi and Deva share an emotional moment before she leaves India with her sisters. However, Deva chooses not to reveal that he is her biological father. In a final shot, he looks at a photo of himself and his wife (photo cameo by Shobana), keeping the truth to himself.

