Not just Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan to share screen space with Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Coolie

Shruti Haasan is gearing up to appear in a pivotal role in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actress was seen in an interview with Sudhir Sreenivasan, revealing that she had the opportunity to share the screen space with all the big stars.

Shruti Haasan on being able to act alongside Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna

Speaking at the interview, Shruti Haasan said, “I have combination scenes with all the actors in Coolie, and I am thrilled to share screen space with such a heavy-duty star cast.”

In an older interview, she had revealed how she’ll be playing the role of Sathyaraj’s daughter, as opposed to early reports of her character being Rajinikanth’s daughter.

Moving ahead, Shruti called Rajinikanth a man with a “golden heart,” and that she was blown away on set after witnessing his positive energy. She added how the superstar’s expressions and dialogues are like a “minimalized version” of dance or fight choreography, similar to seeing Bruce Lee’s movies.

More about Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for 30+ years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, is in trouble, he sets out to take revenge on everyone, unearthing the secrets of a bio-chemical weapon. The actioner has stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles, with Aamir Khan playing a cameo.

Apart from Shruti Haasan, the ensemble cast also includes performers like Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more in key roles. The actioner slated to release on August 14, 2025, has musical tracks and background scores by Anirudh Ravichander.

Watch the Coolie trailer here:

Shruti Haasan's work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in a leading role in the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The movie starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles was the first installment in the franchise, with a sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam already announced.

Furthermore, the Vakeel Saab star will be appearing in a special role for Vijay Sethupathi’s Train.

