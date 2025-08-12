Coolie: ‘Alela Polema’ in trailer has a crazy story? Anirudh reveals it has Greek connection

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming film, Coolie, which is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025. In anticipation of the movie’s release, renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander has opened up about the intriguing phrase ‘Alela Polema’ featured in the theme music. The question arises: Does this phrase have a genuine meaning, or is it simply a playful creation by the composer? Here’s what he had to say.

Anirudh Ravichander reveals what ‘Alela Polema’ means

Anirudh Ravichander appeared at a promotional event alongside Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. During his conversation with the press, the musician said, “When I was working on the teaser (trailer)... I was just singing the lines, and I tend to go a little crazy inside my studio. I’ll be like blabbering and shouting.”

“So when the line came, I was like Alela Polema…Alela Polema, Allleee! Then I sent it to Lokesh, and I was expecting him to ask what it meant. But he was like, ‘That is my favorite part of the teaser.’ That is the kind of bond we share, and it was just a random, gibberish word,” Anirudh added.

The rockstar composer continued, “Apparently, I saw something online. In Greek, it means ‘I am ready to fight’, but I didn’t plan it like that. That’s what it means in Greek, I don’t know the language, for me it was just random.”

Watch the Coolie trailer:

More details about Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past who has been living in the shadows for over 30 years.

However, when his friend, Rajasekar, finds himself in trouble, Deva sets out to take revenge. This leads him to find a corrupt syndicate who are exploiting workers in a port town. Alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film has stars like Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan in key roles.

The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, Rachita Ram, and many more, who appear in pivotal roles.

Anirudh Ravichander’s lineups

Following Coolie, Anirudh has several films lined up, including Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, among others.

