Akhil Akkineni celebrates Rajinikanth starrer Coolie’s success with father Nagarjuna Akkineni, says ‘Congrats my king’

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the film runs successfully, Akhil Akkineni gave a shoutout to his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, through a post on social media.

Akhil Akkineni celebrates Nagarjuna’s appearance as Simon in Coolie

Taking to the Instagram handle, Akhil Akkineni shared a photo alongside his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Both of them, wearing all-black outfits, they posed in front of a custom-made cake of Simon from Coolie.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, the Agent actor penned, “Simon. Congrats my king.”

Here’s the photo feat Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni

Nagarjuna in Coolie

Nagarjuna Akkineni appeared in the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, playing the role of Simon Xavier. The King actor appeared as the main antagonist, portraying a stylish and layered character.

With the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Nagarjuna marked his debut as a full-fledged villain.

More details about Coolie

Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The story revolves around a man called Devaraj aka Deva, a former union leader who has been living in the shadows for over 30 years.

One day, Deva’s close friend Rajasekhar dies under mysterious circumstances. As suspicions arise, Deva investigates and finds a crime syndicate operating from a harbor, exploiting daily wage workers for their illegal activities.

The film explores how Deva takes down the syndicate and reveals his mysterious past connections with Simon Xavier.

Advertisement

With Rajinikanth as Deva and Nagarjuna playing Simon, the movie had actors like Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and many more in key roles. Additionally, Aamir Khan also played a cameo appearance.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth is currently working on his next movie, Jailer 2. The upcoming Tamil-language film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the superstar reprises his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, the actioner is expected to have Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar returning as well.

Furthermore, Nandamuri Balakrishna is also said to have a special appearance in the movie.

ALSO READ: Did Fahadh Faasil back out of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise? Actor reveals he did not ‘feel a fire…’