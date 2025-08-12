Who is Soubin Shahir? Meet actor who started as an assistant director and now is a viral face in Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on August 14, 2025. As the multi-starrer flick is already making quite a buzz, do you know who Soubin Shahir is, the actor who lit the dance floor with his fiery moves to Pooja Hegde’s Monica song?

Let’s take a look at the performer’s personal and professional life.

Who is Soubin Shahir?

Soubin Shahir is an actor, director, and producer who is known for working predominantly in Malayalam cinema. Born and raised in Fort Kochi, Kerala, he is the son of Babu Shahir, a former assistant director and production controller who had worked in notable movies like Manichithrathazhu, Godfather, In Harihar Nagar, and more.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Soubin debuted in Malayalam cinema as an assistant director to the late director Siddique in the Mammootty-starrer Chronic Bachelor (2003).

Later on, Shahir went on to work with several prominent directors and even made a minor appearance in Fahadh Faasil’s debut flick Kaiyethum Doorath. The film was directed by the Maareesan actor’s father, Fazil.

Before working as an AD for directors like Rafi-Mecartin, P. Sukumar, Santhosh Sivan, Rajeev Ravi, and Amal Neerad, he also appeared as a child artist in a few movies, including Mohanlal’s Vietnam Colony.

Soubin Shahir’s rise in the cinema career

Over the years, Soubin made several minor appearances before landing a supporting role in Fahadh Faasil and Andrea Jeremiah-starrer Annayum Rasoolum, directed by Rajeev Ravi.

Continuing his streak in supporting roles, he gained recognition in movies like Iyobinte Pusthakam, Masala Republic, Chandrettan Evideya, and more. However, his breakthrough came when he played the role of a PT teacher in Nivin Pauly’s iconic film Premam, helmed by Alphonse Puthren.

The success of Premam led the actor to appear in several films over the years in both leading and supporting roles. With Fahadh’s Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Charlie, and Kammatipaadam, Soubin made a mark for himself, proving his versatility not just in comical roles but also as an antagonist.

In 2017, Soubin Shahir made his directorial debut with the feel-good drama Parava. The movie also had him in a cameo appearance, playing a villainous role.

Later on, he was seen in leading roles for cinematic ventures like Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, Ela Veezha Poonchira, and the highly acclaimed Manjummel Boys.

After recent movies like Pravinkoodu Shappu and Machante Maalakha, Soubin will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Soubin Shahir in Coolie

Soubin Shahir is all set to appear in Coolie with the character Dayal. While he is expected to play the role of an antagonist, the actor took the internet by storm with his dance performance in the song Monica.

The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, featured a cameo appearance by Pooja Hegde.

Watch Coolie song Monica:

The upcoming Tamil-language film features Rajinikanth in the lead role and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller features the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker with a sinister past who resurfaces when his friend Rajasekar lands in trouble.

Aside from Rajinikanth and Soubin, the film has actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Aamir Khan (cameo), Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and more in key roles.

During the recent pre-release event titled Coolie Unleashed, the superstar revealed he initially had doubts about the director casting Soubin. Rajini said, “I asked Lokesh, Who is Soubin? Which films has he acted in, Lokesh mentioned Manjummel Boys, where Soubin had played a key role.”

“I still had doubts and even questioned whether he would suit the role because he was bald. However, after seeing the visuals feat. Soubin, I was blown away seeing him,” he added.

Soubin’s personal life

Soubin Shahir married Jamia Zaheer, a marketing professional based in Kochi, on December 16, 2017. The couple has a son, born in May 2019.

