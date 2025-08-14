Coolie OTT Release: Where to watch Rajinikanth’s action entertainer online after its theatrical run

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Coolie hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As the film continues its theatrical run, many are wondering where to watch the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action entertainer on OTT. Here are the streaming details.

Where to watch Coolie?

Following its theatrical run, Coolie will be arriving on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The exclusive streaming partner for the Rajinikanth-starrer was confirmed by the makers during the film’s opening credits.

While an official streaming date hasn’t been announced, early reports suggest that the film will make its digital debut 8 weeks after theatrical release.

Official trailer and plot of Coolie

Coolie is an action entertainer featuring the story of Deva, a former daily-wage laborer who runs a hostel-like mansion in Chennai. When he learns about his friend Rajasekhar’s death, Deva suspects a discrepancy in the circumstances of his demise.

As Deva investigates further, he discovers that Rajasekhar was involved with a syndicate run by a kingpin, Simon Xavier. With the odds stacked against him, Deva sets out to take his revenge on those responsible for his friend’s death, eventually revealing a dark past he shares with Simon.

Cast and crew of Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan (special appearance) in pivotal roles.

In addition, the movie has actors like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Baburaj, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, actress Shobana appeared in a cameo as Deva’s (Rajinikanth) wife. Additionally, Pooja Hegde made an appearance for the song Monica.

Coolie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-written by him along with Chandhru Anbazhagan. Anirudh Ravichander handled the musical tracks and background scores, Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera, and Philomin Raj served as the editor.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is currently working on his next movie, Jailer 2. The upcoming Tamil-language film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the superstar reprises his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, the actioner is expected to have Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar returning as well.

Furthermore, Nandamuri Balakrishna is also said to have a special appearance in the movie.

