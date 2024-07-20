Top 5 South Newsmakers: From Dhanush starrer Raayan's new song, Thangalaan's release date and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

It is not wrong to say that the past week witnessed many exciting as well as shocking updates from the South film industry. On one side while the nation rejoiced with the new song of Dhanush’s Raayan, a shocking incident from the sets of Sardar 2 stunned everyone.

Talking about the past week, we can not forget the trailer release of much much-awaited web show Manorathangal. In case you missed any of the news then delve right in to get all the hot gossips of the showbiz.

1. Raayan’s new song release

Raayan, featuring Dhanush, is set to release in theaters on July 26. Ahead of the film's release, makers unveiled a new song titled Oh Raaya, composed by AR Rahman on July 19. Check out the song below:

The lyrics of the soulful track explore themes of longing and connection. For the unversed, Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial venture, after Pa Paandi in 2017.

This also marks Dhanush’s 50th film as an actor. Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

2. Thangaalan’s release date

It is not wrong to say that Chiyan Vikram’s Thangalaan is one of the most awaited films of this year. After building much anticipation, the makers of this film have finally revealed its release date. Yes, that’s right.

Set against the historic backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Thangalaan will be released on August 15, on Independence Day. Interestingly, the slot was previously reserved for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 which will now be released on December 6.

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, marks his first collaboration with actor Vikram. The film features a stellar cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy, though their specific roles are yet to be revealed.

3. Legal trouble for Double iSmart

The Telugu film Double iSmart has landed in legal soup after a complaint was filed against director Puri Jagannadh. The complaint is against the alleged inappropriate use of the popular verse by former Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao in the Maar Muntha Chod Chinta song.

The song featuring Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar is set against the backdrop of a celebratory scene. The use of the specific verse, which loosely translates in English to “What do you think we should do?” has been deemed disrespectful by some Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.

As per reports by Telangana Today, BRS leader Rajitha Reddy has filed a complaint against Puri Jagannadh and his team for their ‘indecent’ use of a phrase.

4. Tragic incident on Karth’s Sardar 2 sets

In a shocking turn of events, a stuntman, Ezhumalai passed away on the sets of Sardar 2, featuring Karthi, on July 16. The unfortunate demise happened while shooting an action sequence for Sardar 2.

Ezhumalai fell from 20 feet while shooting, which led to the stuntman’s untimely death because of an internal hemorrhage. Meanwhile, Karthi visited the family of the late stuntman to pay his respects. Sun News shared a video of Karthi visiting the 54-year-old Elumalai’s family in Chennai on Wednesday evening (July 17) to offer his condolences.

5. Manorathangal trailer release

For the past few years, eight directors and several veteran Malayalam actors had been working on a distinctive anthology series.

This eagerly awaited series, titled Manorathangal, consists of nine segments, each adapting a popular story from the literary repertoire of award-winning author and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair.

With the release of the trailer, the series is also finally ready for release after much anticipation. Manorathangal is set to premiere on ZEE5 across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages on August 15.

ALSO READ: Bunny Vasu addresses alleged rift between Konidela and Allu Arjun families during the promotions of Aay