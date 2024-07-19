Thangalaan release date: Chiyaan Vikram starrer locks Independence Day slot after Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gets postponed

Thangalaan, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. Set against the historic backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), the film has finally locked its release date. It will now occupy the Independence Day slot, previously reserved for Pushpa 2.

Thangalaan locks release date

Director Pa Ranjith announced on his social media that Thangalaan is scheduled for release on Independence Day, August 15. Notably, actor Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha will also premiere on the same date. This clash has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see how the two films perform at the box office.

Sharing a motion poster announcing the release date, Pa Ranjith wrote, "Rising from the ashes, to whisper loud the truth. #Thangalaan is releasing worldwide on August 15th."

Recently, the makers also unveiled the first single from the film featuring Vikram and Parvathy grooving to folk music. The song, composed by GV Prakash, is titled Minikki Minikki in Tamil. Meanwhile, the track is also released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional languages.

About Thangalaan

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, marks his first collaboration with actor Vikram. The film features a stellar cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy, though their specific roles have yet to be revealed. Set as a period action drama, Thangalaandelves into the history of the Kolar Gold Fields, exploring its origins and the people connected to it.

Thangalaanis produced by Jio Studios, Neelam Productions, and Studio Green. The creative team includes Tamil Praba as the co-writer, Kishor Kumar as the cinematographer, and Selva RK handling the editing. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash.

Following Thangalaan, Vikram will begin shooting for Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar. This upcoming project also stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, and other notable actors in significant roles.

