Top 7 Tamil thriller movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend: Vikram Vedha, Master to Imaikkaa Nodigal

If you love watching thriller films that keep you on the edge of your seat, then you are at the right place. Here, we have compiled a list of top Tamil thriller movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video. From gripping storylines to suspenseful crime stories, this OTT platform offers you a plethora of options. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to know more.

Top 7 Tamil thriller movies on Amazon Prime

Jai Bhim

Cast - Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan K.

Director - TJ Gnanavel

Ratings - 8.7/10 on IMDb

Jai Bhim was a crime thriller movie that had all the elements to make you feel emotional. Suriya plays the role of a human rights lawyer in the film who embarks on a mission to save a tribal man named Rajakannu. However, after his tragic death, he decides to fight for justice by uncovering the truth.

Vikram Vedha

Cast - R Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi

Director - Pushkar, Gayatri

Ratings - 8.2/10 on IMDb

Do you know about the story of Vikram Aur Betaal? If not, then you must watch this film. Vikram Vedha follows the story of an honest police officer who is tasked to capture a goon named Vedha. However, he voluntarily surrenders, leading to a path where morality is tested. This movie shows the dark truth of society, which ultimately leads to people questioning their own beliefs.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

Cast - Karthick Naren, Rahman, Prakash Raghavan and others

Director - Karthick Naren

Ratings - 8.2/10 on IMDb

If you love intense crime thrillers, then do watch Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru as it is one of the best Tamil thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video. This film revolves around the life of an inspector named Deepak who loses his leg during an investigation. However, the storyline of this movie keeps getting dramatic with each passing second, leaving the audience shocked by the end. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru released in 2016 and was well-received by viewers.

V1

Cast - Vishnupriya, Ram Arun Castro and more

Director - Pavel Navageethan

Ratings - 6.7/10 on IMDb

Fan of suspense thriller movies? If yes, then do watch V1. This film was released back in 2019 and received mixed reviews from audiences. V1 revolves around the life of a forensic expert who experiences hallucinations while fighting against his fear of the darkness. The story further gets intense when he begins the investigation of a young woman's murder. Despite several hurdles, the forensic expert tries his best to solve the crime.

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Cast - Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap and more

Director - R. Ajay Gnanamuthu

Ratings - 7.3/10 on IMDb

This is one of the best Tamil thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video. Imaikkaa Nodigal showcases the struggles of a CBI officer named Anjali. She investigates a case where a series of kidnappings and murders take place. The story of the film takes a drastic turn when Anjali's personal life gets intertwined with the investigation. This movie will surely give you the chills during the climax scene.

Master

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and more

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Ratings - 7.4/10 on IMDb

If you love watching action thrillers, then Master is the perfect film for you. The movie follows the life of an alcoholic professor who takes a teaching job at a juvenile facility. There, he crosses paths with a ruthless gangster who exploits young prisoners for his criminal activities. This is also one of the best Tamil thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Raththam

Cast - Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and more

Director - C. S. Amudhan

Ratings - 6.3/10 on IMDb

Raththam is a spine-chilling movie that shows how a once-renowned investigative journalist becomes an alcoholic after the death of his wife. However, after the death of his mentor's son, he returns to the world of journalism, only to uncover a larger conspiracy behind a series of murders. The film ends with the journalist confronting his own demons while seeking justice.

Which one of these top 7 Tamil thriller movies on Amazon Prime Video are you going to watch? Let us know in the comments.

