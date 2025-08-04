Allu Arjun's 'Mindblowing' reaction to a Pushpa dance on America's Got Talent is going viral, and it's not real

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa was undoubtedly one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, with both installments making it big at the box office. Now, a fake video with a song from Pushpa has been going viral. Allu Arjun has even reacted to the video, having mistaken it for a real one.

Allu Arjun accidentally reacts to fake video performing to Pushpa song

In a post by the official handle of the Pushpa movie, a video featuring the Indian dance group ‘B Unique Crew’ was shared. The performance had the dance team shaking their legs to the song Daako Daako Meka from Pushpa.

Sharing the video, the handle penned, “Icon Star Allu Arjun's #Pushpa is a global phenomena. The 'B Unique Crew' performed for the #Pushpa song on America’s Got Talent Season 20 stage and the response was sensational. The judges hailed it as THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON.”

Soon, Allu Arjun also retweeted the video and said, “Wow … Mind Blowing.” The video even had judges, including Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, being baffled by their dance.

Here’s the official post:

However, wait till you hear the truth. The actor reacted to an edited video, mistakenly believing it was the original. The dance crew's performance was actually set to the song Believer by Imagine Dragons, but this was not identified during the authenticity check, leading to the error.

About Pushpa franchise

Pushpa is an action drama movie series starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The first film, titled Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, depicts the tale of a daily-wage worker’s rise to becoming a red sandalwood syndicate’s leader.

Continuing the series, the makers released a sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024, ending it at a cliffhanger with a 3rd part also being announced.

Aside from Allu, the films had Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles. Both the flicks were directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun’s next

Allu Arjun is currently working on the movie AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. Touted to be a ‘parallel universe’ genre, the film will likely feature the actor in quadruple roles, with Deepika Padukone playing a co-lead.

