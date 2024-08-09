Top 9 Tollywood Villains: From Prakash Raj in Pokiri, Ashish Vidyarthi in Athanokkade to Rana Daggubati in Baahubali

Any story has two sides, a positive and negative. Philosophically both of them offer a kind of balance in a story. But in movies, it is the negative side which adds all the entertainment. Well, what is a movie anyways without the villain creating some challenges for the hero?

The audience of the Indian film industry become emotionally attached to the protagonist of the film, and they dislike the villainous character. However, it must be noted that the actors in the antagonistic roles end up becoming iconic over the ages. On this note, take a look at these 9 Tollywood villains of all times.

List Of Top 9 Tollywood Villains

Jagapathi Babu-Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

When we talk about Tollywood villains, the first name which comes to our mind is that of Jagapathi Babu. His villainous role as Basi Reddy still gives goosebumps to many. He was awarded several prestigious honors including the Filmfare Award for the same.

Prakash Raj-Pokiri

Prakash Raj stands out as a timeless actor in South Indian cinema. Although he has showcased his versatility in various roles, it’s his performances as villains that truly shine. A prime example is his portrayal of Ali Bhai in Pokiri, which has become a classic representation of Tollywood's iconic antagonists.

Ashish Vidyarthi-Athanokkade

Ashish Vidyarthi is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. He has worked extensively in a number of language films. However, it seems his forte of genres when it comes to acting is the classic Tollywood villain. His role as Anna in the film Athanokkade is a rightful proof of the same.

Pradeep Rawat-Sye

SS Rajamouli’s 2004-released sports action film, Sye had witnessed one of the most famous Tollywood villains ever. Enacted by none other than Pradeep Rawat, it was his negative character role with perfect dialogue delivery, action sequences and personality that became a rage amongst the audience.

Rana Daggubati-Baahubali

When discussing the remarkable masterpieces in Tollywood, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series definitely stands out. Although the film gained immense popularity thanks to Prabhas's heroic performance, it’s impossible to overlook Rana Daggubati’s captivating portrayal of the menacing king, Bhallaladeva.

Kichcha Sudeep-Vaalee

The romance thriller, Valee, was released back in 2001. The film continues to be an iconic watch for most cine lovers, all thanks to the engaging double role by Kichcha Sudeep. The twin brothers Deva and Shiva (played by Sudeep) were the finest epitome of versatility. Unlike the kind and positive Shiva, it is his evil twin Deva whose menacious plots drive the film to thrill.

Fahad Fasil- Pushpa: The Rise

It's hard to forget Bhanwar Singh from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise! This egotistical police superintendent played a pivotal role in the film's climax. With his intense gaze and striking expressions, he has certainly earned his place as one of the most celebrated villains in Tollywood.

Rao Ramesh- Gamyam

The 2008-film Gamyam featured Rao Ramesh as a uniquely woven villainous character, by the name of Sheshu. He is a naxalite and throughout the screenplay is seen being a part of some of the most key moments. His body language and expressions made him the perfect choice for enacting such a key role in the movie.

Dev Gill- Magadheera

Magadheera is truly one of those movies which are simply unforgettable. The Ram Charan-Kajal Aggarwal starrer is re-watched by its ardent fans even today. However, it is the negative role by Dev Gill as Raghuveer/Ranadev Billa that twisted the plot in the most interesting way. Being the villain to a blossoming love story, the actor is undoubtedly one of the most hyped Tollywood villains.

Which one of these roles have been your pick? Let us know in the comments below!

