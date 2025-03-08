Vettaikaaran OTT Release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay, Anushka Shetty starrer Tamil action flick

The popular Tamil action film Vettaikaaran hit theaters in December 2009. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer quickly became a box office hit, earning immense appreciation from both fans and critics. Now, fans can watch the movie online on OTT.

When and where to watch Vettaikaaran

The Tamil action flick Vettaikaaran, also known as Hunter, is now available on OTT. Fans can stream it on SUN NXT.

The streaming platform officially announced the release by sharing an exciting clip from the movie on their X account. They wrote, “Le in reality: Sir, idhu en plan-eh illa sir! Watch Vettaikaaran now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official plot of Vettaikaaran

The plot of Vettaikaaran follows Ravi (played by Vijay), a determined student who dreams of becoming a police officer, idolizing an encounter specialist as his inspiration. While pursuing his education, he earns a living by driving an autorickshaw.

However, his life takes a drastic turn when he stands up against a feared gangster’s son for harassing his female friend. This enrages the powerful don, Vedanayagam, who vows to ruin Ravi’s life and obstruct his path to becoming a police officer.

The rest of the movie unfolds as Ravi gets entangled in false accusations and intense conflicts, fighting to prove his innocence, uphold justice, and take down the societal menaces that stand in his way.

Cast and crew of Vettaikaaran

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Vettaikaaran boasts a stellar cast, including Anushka Shetty, Sanchita Padukone, Sathyan, Srihari, Sayaji Shinde, Salim Ghouse, Ravi Shankar, Ravi Prakash, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, and more.

The film is written and directed by B. Babusivan and jointly produced by M. Balasubramaniam and Gurunath Meiyappan under AVM Productions and Entertainment. The music for Vettaikaaran is composed by Vijay Antony.