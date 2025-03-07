Thalapathy Vijay arrives for an Iftar special dinner ahead of Eid; see PICS

Actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay was recently seen arriving at an Iftar special dinner in Chennai. The actor was spotted in a series of images that surfaced on the internet, celebrating the event ahead of Eid this year.



Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, the actor-politician is currently working on the movie Jana Nayagan. The film, helmed by H. Vinoth, is said to be the actor’s final movie before he steps into politics full-time.

The movie was recently reported to be wrapping up its schedule soon. According to reports, the actor is likely to finish shooting by the last week of March or the first week of April 2025.

Moreover, it is expected that the movie’s teaser might be unveiled on June 22, 2025, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. However, as of now, these are just reports, and an official confirmation is awaited.

The film, which marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th cinematic venture, features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and many more in key roles.

The upcoming film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fifth collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Coming to the superstar’s recent work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the movie The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a spy action family drama featuring the actor in a dual role as both father and son.

The movie revolves around a spy agent who lost his son in his early days, leading to conflicts within his family. However, years later, the son returns and manages to set everything straight, but his return remains shrouded in mystery.

The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Mic Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.