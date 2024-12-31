Vidaamuyarchi: Sawadeeka choreographer Kalyan master reveals Ajith Kumar suffered from high fever amid song shoot

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens in 2025 with the movie Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. As the film is releasing in theaters for Pongal, the makers recently unveiled a song titled Sawadeeka.

In an interview with IndiaGlitz Tamil, the song’s choreographer, Kalyan Master, revealed that the superstar was suffering from a high fever of 102 degrees during the shoot. The actor was also continuously coughing throughout.

Furthermore, Kalyan Master conveyed that the crew asked Ajith to take a rest, but the actor highlighted how 40 dancers had already been prepped for the shoot and that many technicians might also be affected if the shoot didn’t proceed as planned. Regarding this, Ajith Kumar simply asked everyone to wait for half an hour so he could take a break and grab some medicine.

Remarkably, the actor returned after 30 minutes and completed the song shoot despite the fever.

The song Sawadeeka , composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was unveiled on December 27, 2024. This fusion of Tamil and Mexican-style Mariachi genres was sung by Anthony Daasan. The song features Ajith Kumar and Trisha dancing their hearts out, delivering a stunning performance.

See the song Sawadeeka here:

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar was recently seen flying off from India to celebrate New Year in Singapore. The actor was seen accompanied by his wife and former actress Shalini along with their children.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor’s movie Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film is said to revolve around a husband and wife who go on a vacation with the latter getting kidnapped during their travel.

The husband now needs to devise a plan and battle his way to rescue his wife from the enemies, diving into some thrilling action. Alongside AK, the film features notable performances from Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and several others in important roles.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is also gearing up for the release of the film Good Bad Ugly in 2025 as well. The movie helmed by Adhik Ravichandran is expected to be a fun action comedy aiming for release in Summer.

