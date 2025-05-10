Vijay Deverakonda announces his next lineup of films; fans go gaga and react, ‘Greatest comeback loading’

Vijay Deverakonda’s 36th birthday recently turned extra special for the actor and his fans as two new projects of his were announced. Apart from Kingdom, which is all set for a theatrical release on June 30, Vijay now also has VD14 and SVC59 queued up next.

Taking to his X account, Vijay dropped three exciting posters of his next films, i.e., Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed Kingdom, Rahul Sankrityayan’s VD14 and Ravi Kiran Kola’s SVC59.

Check out the post here:

The actor captioned the post with just one word, “Next,” followed by a heart emoticon. In no time, the post went viral all over social media and fans dropped some unmissable comments.

While some netizens were just awestruck by the three different looks the actor will pull off in the three films, some more netizens hyped it as one of the best comeback lineups of projects for Vijay.

Take a look at the comments here:

Coming back to the films, Vijay Deverakonda’s immediate next release is Kingdom, where he will be sharing the screen space with Bhagyashri Borse as the leading lady. The glimpses of the action drama have already hit quite the right note among fans.

More recently, one of the tracks from the film, titled Hridayam Lopala, received love from the audience. The Anirudh Ravichander-composed music garnered wide applause from fans who found its beats and music fresh and uplifting.

Besides this, VD14 will be the Dear Comrade star’s most anticipated film, directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, of Shyam Singha Roy fame. People have heaped expectations on this one. Reports about Rashmika Mandanna being a part of this movie have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

And finally, there is Ravi Kiran Kola’s SVC59, whose first glimpse has expressed a romantic saga in the making with an edge of violence and action.

