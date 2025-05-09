Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for VD14; netizens call first look 'mental'

Vijay Deverakonda’s 36th birthday turned extra special as the first look from his next film, VD14, was finally unveiled. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial is said to be set against the backdrop of British colonial rule, and the actor’s powerful first glimpse from the film has taken everyone by surprise.

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers presented the first official look of VD14. The poster features Vijay transformed into the character of a hermit, meditating before the altar of God.

Check out the post here:

The actor is seen flaunting a chiseled physique and sporting a long hairstyle for the role. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “The GODS gave him STRENGTH. War gave him a PURPOSE. Team #VD14 wishes @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday.”

There has been quite a buzz surrounding this project, including speculation that Rashmika Mandanna has been shortlisted as the leading lady. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Starring Vijay Deverakonda in a completely new look and role, the sets of the movie are said to have been constructed on a massive scale. The film is expected to deliver grand, larger-than-life visuals on screen. The comment section of the post has soon enough gathered compliments from fans who have tagged the actor's look as 'mental'.

The project VD14 was first announced on January 26, 2024, when the makers kickstarted the shoot with a pooja ceremony. As for Vijay’s first look from the film, it seems the audience has already gone gaga over it.

In other news, the Geetha Govindam actor is currently looking forward to his next project, Kingdom, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Starring Bhagyashree Borse in the lead, the film is set to hit the big screens on May 30.

This film has also generated significant buzz on social media, with fans excited to see Vijay take on an action-packed role. The first single from the movie, Hridayam Lopala, has already become a trending track online.

