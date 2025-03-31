Was Tamannaah Bhatia dating THIS South actor before Vijay Varma? Here's when she reacted to dating rumors

In today's throwback, we revisit the time when Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be in a relationship with a South Indian actor. Yes, you read that right! Back in 2011, speculations suggested she was dating Karthi. However, after the Sardar 2 star married Ranjani Chinnasamy the same year, all eyes turned to Tamannaah.

During an interview with Just For Women, the Baahubali actress broke her silence on dating rumors. Tamannaah said she had addressed them multiple times and had nothing new to clarify. She expressed frustration over being repeatedly questioned about the topic.

Tamannaah stated that only her parents needed to know about her personal life and made it clear that she did not feel the need to justify her relationship status to anyone else.

"I seem to be repeating myself so much in the last few months. I do not know why people want to drag this topic through me over and over again, and I cannot do anything about these rumours. Only two people need to know everything that goes on in my life, and they are my parents. I don’t need to convince anyone else about my life," she said.

During the interview, Tamannaah also shared her thoughts on marriage and family. She mentioned that marriage was still a long way off for her as she was entirely focused on her career. However, she believed that experiencing family life was important for a woman.

Advertisement

She admitted that her busy schedule left her with little time for family, but she felt that marriage would be a significant part of her life. Tamannaah stated that she would settle down when the time was right. To this day, she remains dedicated to her career, with no confirmed plans for marriage.

However, she was in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma for a while. The two shared a strong bond but reportedly parted ways for undisclosed reasons. As for Tamannaah and Karthi, they have shared screen space in films like Paiyaa, Siruthai, and Oopiri. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such throwback stories.