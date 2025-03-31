Sardar 2: Netizens REACT to Karthi's impactful first look as he returns with sequel of spy action thriller

Karthi is all set to return with the most anticipated sequel of his successful spy-action thriller Sardar. The 2022 Tamil release was a major box office hit, raising extra anticipation for its second installment. And now, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of the actor from the movie.

Taking to X, Prince Pictures dropped the power-packed first look of Karthi from Sardar 2. Continuing with his iconic bearded look from the first part, the actor was seen striking a pose while yielding a sword.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Agent returns to the ultimate combat. Presenting the First Look of #Sardar2.”

Within no time, after the first look of the Meiyazhagan actor was shared, netizens flooded the comment section of the post sharing their excitement and anticipation for the P.S Mithran directorial.

While some of them lauded the actor’s well-built look and his style, others anticipated that the sequel would be a successful pan-India movie nonetheless.

For the untold, Karthi grabbed the spotlight sometime back after news about him getting injured on the sets of Sardar 2 broke out. The actor injured himself while performing an action sequence in Mysuru along with SJ Suryah.

While the news initially left his fans puzzled and worried, the producer of the film later updated fans with Karthi’s health and revealed that the actor had twisted his foot during the scene, but sustained no major injury. Moreover, he also added that Karthi was advised for a week of bed rest.

Coming back to Sardar 2, it is slated for a release on May 30, 2025. The film stars Karthi in dual roles, along with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganathan, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Babu Antony and others.