Oopiri OTT Release: When and where to watch Karthi, Nagarjuna starrer as the comedy drama turns 9

Oopiri, an official first remake of the French film The Intouchables, was released back on March 25, 2016. The movie was simultaneously released bilingually in both Tamil and Telugu and it took the name Thozha for the latter. Recently, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial clocked nine years. Know where you can watch the film on OTT.

When and where to watch Oopiri

The bilingual comedy-drama Oopiri is available on multiple OTT platforms. These include Manorama Max and Sun NXT. The television and satellite broadcasting rights of the movie have been acquired by Sun TV Network.

Official trailer and plot of Oopiri

The plot line of Oopiri revolves around a quadriplegic multi-billionaire entrepreneur who suffered such a terrible fate after a paragliding accident. After living a fairly secluded life, Vikramaditya along with his secretary begin the hunt for hiring a caretaker, who would help him with everyday things.

Quite surprisingly, an ex-convict left out on parole named Seenu (played by Karthi) applies for the job at the behest of his lawyer after getting ousted by his family over bad influence. Vikramaditya finds Seenu’s honesty striking and hires him.

What follows is how the two men, in their own ways, help each other out and sort out the many problems faced by either in their lives. The movie highlights how Seenu and Vikramaditya (played by Nagarjuna) end up fulfilling the shortcomings of each other’s lives and emerge as really great friends.

Cast and crew of Oopiri

The main cast of Oopiri stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Karthi in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Gopi Sundar has composed the musical score of the movie.

The supporting cast of the film has Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Shriya Saran, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Manobala and others.