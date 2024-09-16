Throwback VIRAL VIDEO: When newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took social media by storm with their dance on Tum Tum wedding song

The newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have taken the next step in their relationship as they announced their marriage on Monday (September 16). The adorable couple who exchanged wedding rings in March are now officially husband and wife. Despite being private, Aditi and Siddharth have never shied away from publicizing their relationship by sharing romantic pictures and videos. On a similar note, the duo made heads turn when they jumped on a trending social media trend and danced together to the viral wedding song. Watch the video below!

Aditi Rao Hydari shared the heartwarming video in February 2023 and wrote, “Dance monkeys - The Reel deal.” During the now viral hook step, Aditi looked straight into the camera, while Siddharth was caught stealing a glimpse of his lady live in a moment as the couple danced together. The couple’s dance video on Tum Tum had crossed millions of views in minutes and fans went gaga over Aditi and Siddharth’s magical chemistry.

In the video, our very own Bibbop Jaan looked oh-so-gorgeous in a simple gharara suit while her beau Siddharth donned a casual look comprising a black shirt and denim. Aditi completed her look with a high spring bun hairdo and minimal makeup look. What do you have to say about Aditi and Siddharth’s throwback dance reel? Let us know in the comments.

Check out fans’ reactions below!

It is pertinent to mention that Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had not officially accepted their relationship then. Although they had been spotted together at several events, they never really accepted or denied their relationship.

Advertisement

For the unknown, it was in March that Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement by dropping a couple of pictures and flaunting their pretty diamond rings. Around 7 months after engagement, the couple has now announced their wedding. Check out their wedding pictures below! They met on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Reportedly, Aditi and Siddharth instantly hit it off and have been inseparable since then.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Wedding: Dulquer Salmaan and others wish the royal couple