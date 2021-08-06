WATCH: Samantha Akkineni switches on her beast mode as she workouts after a hectic shooting schedule

Samantha Akkineni's latest intense workout video will give you much-needed motivation to hit the gym. Despite a hectic shooting schedule for Shaakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni did not miss her workout routine. The stunner can be seen pushing all the boundaries and is leaving no stone unturned to maintain her fitness.

From aerial yoga, gymnastics to meditation, parkour, and weightlifting, you name it and Samantha Akkineni has tried them all. Samantha Akkineni believes in eating right and gymming, no matter what time of the day it is. The Majili actress can be seen flaunting her toned arms and back in the latest workout video. Rain or shine, if there’s one thing that she would never compromise on, it is her workout.

Check out her latest video below that shows her strength, flexibility and determination:

Samantha Akkineni switches on her beast mode at the gym #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/4LDKPZaQ1D — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) August 6, 2021

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. It is one of the much-anticipated films and will see Samantha sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

At the moment, she is shooting for Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. Written and directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, the film has Dev Mohan as Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha as Prince Bharata.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia shares a jaw dropping photos in bodycon dress; Samantha Akkineni REACTS