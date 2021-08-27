EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Akkineni on Raji to Shakuntalam transformation: These are roles any actor dreams for

One of the most bankable stars, Samantha Akkineni has left audience amazed in the last few years by picking up unconventional and challenging roles. After a rough and tough role in The Family Man 2, Sam will be seen playing princess in Shakuntalam. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Samantha said she is currently living her dream career.

With a powerful solo performance in Oh Baby and dominating OTT with a tough role as Raji, Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the role of Princess in an upcoming film, Shakuntalam. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni expressed she enjoyed every bit of her role as Shakuntala.

"I went on to play Raji like in the dirt, rough, tough and from that, I went to play a Princess in Shakuntalam and it is the exact opposite to Rajji role. These are what like every actor can live for, show diversity in characters and roles...these are what any actor dreams for. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the Princess."

Sharing further about Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha added, "KVRK is out and out comedy, a triangular love story, hilarious and it was super working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. I believe that is a complete theatre film where people will be hooked from the start to the finish of the film. I'm very excited for these 2 films that I have completed."

