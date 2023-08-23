Wayback Wednesday: Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to rare video of daughter Divya Sasha dancing is unmissable

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars of South cinema. He only lets his professional career do the work and maintains a low-key personal life. The actor is a loving husband to Sangeeth and a doting father to two children- Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. While his elder son is quite popular for his acting and directing skills, his younger daughter Divya Sasha is rarely seen or heard of.

An old video of Thalapathy Vijay's daughter Divya has surfaced on social media and is going viral. It's a dance video of the little one. In the clip, the young girl is seen wearing a peach-colored sleeveless top paired with matching sharara pants, enthusiastically dancing alongside family members. However, it's Thalapathy Vijay's at the end of the video that's unmissable. The actor captured enjoying his daughter’s performance with undivided attention.

Thalapathy Vijay's daughter Divya Sasha's rare dance video goes viral on Internet

Divya Sasha did a cameo appearance in the blockbuster hit film Theri which was released in 2016. She played the daughter of the character played by Vijay in the movie too and appeared on screen for about 2 minutes. She is a student at the American International School Chennai (AISC) and pursuing a career in singing and undergoing training as well.

Advertisement

Vijay's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kangaraj. Leo is reportedly said to be based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and features a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project. Every day, there is some major buzz regarding the film, leaving fans super excited.

ALSO READ: Not Nayanthara or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THESE actresses to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's next; Reports