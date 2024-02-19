Why Premalu and Bramayugam are the 'BARBENHEIMER' of Malayalam cinema

Malayalam cinema is enjoying an exceptional February, perhaps the best in years, marked by the success of two movies garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews and dominating the box office. Yes, we are talking about Premalu and Bramayugam.

As we all know, Hollywood witnessed the Barbenheimer fever last year, with Barbie, a commercial product, competing head-to-head with Nolan's Oppenheimer. Now, Malayalam cinema introduces its own version of the phenomenon with PREMAYUGAM, where the vibrant entertainer Premalu clashes with the legendary Mammootty's horror drama Bramayugam. The question remains: which one will emerge victorious?

What clicks for Premalu?

Premalu stands out as one of the finest entertainers to grace the Malayalam film industry since Hridayam in 2021. Traditionally associated with producing realistic and socially relevant cinema, Malayalam cinema has largely steered clear of colorful commercial entertainers. However, Premalu breaks the mold with its abundance of humor, romance, and sheer fun, striking a chord with audiences, particularly the youth.

Its appeal is such that it's drawing in repeat viewers, a testament to its engaging narrative and entertainment value. While initially met with skepticism from family audiences, the film's strong word-of-mouth has gradually won them over, leading to increased footfall in theaters.

Why Bramayugam?

Bramayugam has been the talk of the town since its first promo release, primarily due to Mammootty's involvement in a horror film directed by specialist Rahul Sadasivan. And the unique choice of filming in monochrome!

Mammootty's recent string of successful movies has undeniably bolstered his goodwill among audiences, which undoubtedly played a pivotal role in attracting viewers to Bramayugam despite its offbeat nature.

The box office collections of Premalu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 15.85 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 2 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Total - Rs. 25.60 crore

On the other hand, Bramayugam debuted with approximately 32 crores worldwide in its 4 days opening weekend, with the majority of earnings stemming from overseas markets, notably the GCC regions. However, within Kerala alone, Bramayugam garnered 12 crores approx in its opening weekend, a figure very close to the second weekend collections of Premalu in the state.

The box office collections of Bramayugam at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 3.65 crore

Friday - Rs. 3 crore

Saturday - Rs. 4 crore

Sunday - Rs. 4.60 crore

Total - Rs. 15.25 crore

Bramayugam is having a good run in the rest of India circuits with its Malayalam version release. The dubbed version of Bramayugam will be released on next Friday which could help Bramayugam a lot as the movie is hyped in other regions because of its mythical factor.

As far as now, Premalu has a slight advantage in Kerala box office because of its entertainment factor and repeated audience. While in ROI circuits and overseas, it's Bramayugam rampage.

With the highly anticipated release of Manjummel Boys next weekend, the competition between these two films is expected to intensify further, adding an element of unpredictability to the Kerala box office scene.

