Why did Allu Arjun visit Pawan Kalyan’s Hyderabad house after his return from Singapore?

Veteran actor Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's son, Mark Shankar, was one of the many children who sustained injuries in a fire accident in Singapore. When the family returned to India after the little one’s condition started to improve, fans began to wonder if Allu Arjun would visit the family. Well, those questions have now been answered.

According to Gulte, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy visited Pawan Kalyan's residence in Hyderabad on April 14. They personally checked on Mark Shankar’s health and spent considerable time discussing his recovery. However, no visuals of the Pushpa 2 actor from the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh’s residence surfaced online.

For the unversed, a fire broke out during a summer camp in Singapore, leaving multiple children injured and claiming the life of one. Among those hurt was Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar, who sustained burn injuries on his hands and thighs. He also underwent bronchoscopy as part of his medical treatment.

While Chiranjeevi accompanied Pawan Kalyan to Singapore following the incident, Jr NTR expressed his concern through a post on social media.

He wrote on X, "Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong ,little warrior ! Strength and prayers to Shri @PawanKalyan garu and family."

Take a look at his post below:

After returning to India, Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Jr NTR and everyone else who stood by him during the difficult period. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PMO for their prompt assistance. In his statement on X, he shared that he was in the Uttarandhra tribal region when he first heard the upsetting news. At that moment, he was participating in the Adavi Thalli Baata initiative and inaugurating development projects supported by the NDA.

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, Mark Shankar is recovering well at home. His mother, Anna Lezhneva, even shaved her head at Tirumala as a gesture of gratitude after seeing improvement in her son’s health.

