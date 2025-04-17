Thalapathy Vijay lands in trouble after organizing Iftar party in Chennai, ‘fatwa’ issued in actor’s name

Thalapathy Vijay has stirred controversy after a Sunni Muslim body based in Uttar Pradesh issued a fatwa in his name. The organization claimed that the actor-turned-politician’s recent Iftar party in Chennai disrespected Islamic values.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the fatwa was issued in response to the Iftar gathering held by Vijay on March 7.

The Sunni Muslim body alleged that Vijay invited alcoholics to the Iftar celebration, thereby hurting religious sentiments.

The Free Press Journal report further quoted the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat and Chief Mufti of Chashme Darul Ifta, who urged Muslims in Tamil Nadu to boycott Vijay, maintain distance from him, and reject what he described as “appeasement tactics.”

That’s not all. The head of the governing body also accused Vijay of harboring anti-Muslim sentiments in the past, pointing to what he claimed was the misrepresentation of the community in films like Beast.

He further criticized the actor for allegedly disrupting the sanctity of a holy gathering like Iftar by inviting gamblers and alcoholics to the event during the month of Ramzan.

Despite the ongoing buzz around the controversy, there has been no official statement or response from Vijay’s side yet.

Meanwhile, the actor—who is set to retire from films and fully transition into politics—is currently busy shooting for his final movie, Jana Nayagan.

The H. Vinoth directorial is set to be a grand spectacle, aiming for a release on January 9 next year. While fans are visibly excited about the project, many are also disheartened by Vijay’s decision to step away from cinema at the peak of his career.

Jana Nayagan is expected to serve as a fitting tribute to the actor, with Vijay portraying a people’s leader—mirroring his real-life transition into politics.

