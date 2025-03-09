Toxic star Yash sings Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali for Radhika Pandit and fans can’t stop gushing over the sweet moment; WATCH

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been together for almost a decade, and their love story knows no bounds. Recently, Radhika celebrated her 41st birthday, and the Toxic star gave her the sweetest surprise on her special day. Yes, you read that right! The former actress took to her Instagram handle to share what her husband did for her on her birthday.

The Kannada superstar sang Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali for Radhika Pandit in front of a huge crowd. In the video, Yash can be seen taking to the stage, singing the song with utmost dedication and a bright smile on his face. As he sings, Radhika watches him with love, appearing shy yet fully enjoying the moment.

Yash's performance is met with loud cheers and applause. Towards the end, the Toxic actor steps down from the stage and joins Radhika Pandit in the crowd. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Our song. Always. ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’. My heart? Still racing."

Take a look at the post below:

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The way radhika ji looking at yash." Meanwhile, another commented, "Always setting a best example as couples."

Yash and Radhika Pandit met in 2004 on the sets of Nanda Gokula. They initially misunderstood each other, assuming the other had an attitude. Over time, fate kept bringing them together. Yash replaced Radhika’s co-star in Moggina Manasu (2008) and later in Drama (2012), strengthening their friendship.

The Toxic actor secretly admired Radhika and often hinted at his feelings. On Valentine’s Day, he placed a special gift in her car but didn't reveal his emotions right away. Later, he confessed over the phone, and Radhika took six months to respond. They got engaged on August 12, 2016, in Goa and married on December 9, 2016, in Bangalore.

Their reception was open to everyone. They welcomed their daughter, Ayra, on December 2, 2018, and their son, Yatharv, on October 30, 2019, completing their family.