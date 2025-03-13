Toxic FIRST review: 'It's a banger', says John Wick action director JJ Perry after wrapping up Yash and Geetu Mohandas' film

Hollywood action director JJ Perry joined the team of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups a few months ago after collaborating with Geetu Mohandas. Recently, he took to Instagram to announce that he has completed his work on the film. He also shared his excitement about working with his "friend" Yash and penned a heartfelt note.

JJ Perry mentioned that he had a great experience in India and enjoyed collaborating with many of his close friends from across Europe. Expressing his enthusiasm, the stunt director stated that he can not wait for everyone to watch the film. He also expressed pride in what they had accomplished after wrapping up Toxic.

Sharing a candid picture with Yash from the sets of Toxic, JJ Perry wrote, "Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after JJ Perry put out his post, Yash took to the comment section and wrote, "My friend, working with you was straight up, raw power."

The official handle of the movie Toxic also re-shared the picture of Yash with John Wick action director. They wrote, "When east meets west, it’s Toxicity at its best."

Take a look at the post below:

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Toxic is being made in both English and Kannada, with plans for dubbing in various Indian and international languages. The makers have focused on a global appeal from the start, carefully choosing the cast and crew to expand its reach.

Since it is a bilingual project, the production process is taking more time and resources. Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for Iron Man and John Wick, has already designed intense action sequences. The team is also in talks with a global studio for an international release. More details about the film are still under wraps by the makers.