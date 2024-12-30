Yash makes a unique request to fans ahead of his birthday that will make you respect him even more: 'The greatest gift for me is...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of deaths.

KGF star Yash recently took to his official Instagram handle to request his fans to refrain from outrageous celebrations as his birthday approaches on January 8, 2025.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “As the new year dawns, it's a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. However, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

Indicating that it is time to change the manner of celebration, the actor added, “It's time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings.”

Yash further stated that the greatest gift his fans could give him for his birthday would be to ensure their own safety, become positive examples, achieve their goals, and spread joy to everyone.

Additionally, the actor mentioned that he will be busy on his birthday in 2025 and will be out of town for shooting. Assuring his fans that their wishes would always reach him, the actor wished everyone a safe and happy new year.

See the official post by Yash here:

For those unaware, Yash has decided to pen this heartfelt letter ahead of his birthday because, at the dawn of 2024, three of the actor’s fans tragically lost their lives while celebrating his birthday. The three individuals died in a tragic accident while erecting a cutout for the actor.

Upon learning of the incident, Yash immediately traveled to meet the families of the victims and offered his condolences. Furthermore, the actor urged his fans to refrain from such reckless acts, emphasizing that this is not a genuine expression of love.

Additionally, one of the actor’s fans had set himself on fire back in 2019 after being unable to meet Yash on his birthday. In light of such incidents, the actor has decided to address his fans through this heartfelt note.

On the professional front, Yash is currently working on his film Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas. He is also set to play a lead role in the highly anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

