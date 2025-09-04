Squid Game loses most watched title crown to KPop Demon Hunters with 266 million views

The K-pop deities are shining on us! According to Tudum’s latest data, KPop Demon Hunters has officially dethroned the Korean show Squid Game as Netflix’s most-watched title ever. As of September 3, Wednesday, the animated film helmed by Maggie Kang has managed to surpass the Hwang Dong Hyuk creation by achieving 266 million views. This makes it the new owner of the top-viewed content on the platform. The K-pop-inspired movie has managed to achieve the number within 74 days since its release on June 20, 2025.

KPop Demon Hunters one-ups Squid Game in race to come out on top

After Squid Game season 1 held the top spot for 4 years following its premiere on September 17, 2021, it has been taken over by KPop Demon Hunters. Interestingly, both the top titles are K-pop inspired and with major influences from the Korean culture, displaying the continued and growing interest from the viewers, especially those in the West.

The English-language film follows the story of Rumi, a half-demon and half-demon hunter, and her team of singers, HUNTRIX, as they vie to become the top stars while also protecting the honmoon —the protective layer that saves Earth from demons who feed on humans. She comes across a K-pop boy group named Saja Boys, filled with demons who try to become the most popular artists and thereby capture the source of HUNTRIX’s strength- the fans.

Previously, KPop Demon Hunters overtook Red Notice to become the most-watched film on the OTT platform. A sing-along version of it was released in theatres for the first time and achieved great success. Subsequently, the sing-along was also made available to fans online via Netflix. A sequel to the film is in discussion as the platform and Sony Pictures discuss the future. Previously, a live-action film was rumored to be made inspired by it.

