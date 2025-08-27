KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Greenlit as Animated Film Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched With 236 Million Views

Not long till the honmoon is sealed again! The protectors of the sacred layer are reportedly in talks to revive the world of KPop Demon Hunters for a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures and Netflix have confirmed the return of the animated film with its next version and are in the middle of talks before striking a deal. This goes in line with previous reports of two sequels and a live-action being planned for the story, which has taken the world by storm this year.

KPop Demon Hunters Gets Stronger With Planned Return

Just a few hours ago, Netflix announced that KPop Demon Hunters had officially become their most-watched film ever, across genres and categories, overtaking the crown from Red Notice. With 236 million views in just under 10 weeks, the film has managed to achieve a feat no one had ever expected. It has surpassed the record of Red Notice with 25 days in its bag, eyeing a whopping 300 million views in the coming days to set an unprecedented achievement.

It is only right that with the continued success of the film on the OTT platform as well as in theatres, with its sing-along version earning sold-out status across cinemas, it gets renewed for another run. It is the most-watched English-language film of all time on the streamer and has earned it without any big director behind its banner or an ensemble cast. While Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun, Ahn Hyo Seop, Arden Cho, and more have come together to create a one-of-a-kind release, the catchy songs are leading the fame, having topped music charts across the board for weeks now.

A sequel was an expected result, and now that Sony Pictures and Netflix have begun the discussions, it seems only a matter of time before the story returns to our screens!

