Start Up star Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he thought Nam Joo Hyuk came straight out of a manhwa when he first saw him

Kim Seon-ho, who stars in the ongoing tvN drama Start-Up as Han Ji-pyeong, was all praises for his co-star Nam Joo-hyuk's attractive looks in a recent interview.

Start-Up, which is currently airing on tvN, has captured viewers' attention while being steady with the ratings game as well. Moreover, it's the cast that has been the talking point of the drama along with the fresh storyline. It's Kim Seon-ho, in particular, who is getting a ton of love for his portrayal as Han Ji-pyeong while giving fans major second lead syndrome.

Besides his stellar performance in Start-Up, Ji-pyeong stans also can't get over Seon-ho's handsomeness and during a recent interview with Esquire Korea, when praised for his good looks, the humble 34-year-old actor shied away from the compliments, stating, "I'm honestly not handsome though." Upon further reassurance, Seon-ho instead shed the spotlight on his Start-Up co-star Nam Joo-hyuk and how handsome he is. "No, well, although I am very thankful that you say that... like [Nam] Joo-hyuk is someone who is very attractive. When I first saw him, I thought he came straight out of a manhwa (Korean comic book). There are so many other handsome people," Seon-ho recalled, via Soompi.

Well, we can collectively agree that both Kim Seon-ho and Nam Joo-hyuk are two ridiculously gorgeous humans!

While speaking about Start-Up, Seon-ho revealed that he chose the drama because he was a fan of writer Park Hye-run and director Oh Choong-wan's previous dramas. "Just the thought of taking on a project created by them made me nervous, but the script was also beautiful. It was a story with fairytale-like beauty, yet it was also realistic. I wished to be a part of this picture, so I said that I want to do it," Seon-ho confessed to Esquire Korea.

Moreover, Seon-ho disclosed that when he's on the sets of Start-Up, the 2 Days 1 Night star sometimes feels like he's actually living in Sand Box. Seon-ho has become immersed in the world of Start-Up which sometimes makes his heart race. Hence, watching the drama has become a "driving force" for Seon-ho and he gets excited when he watches Start-Up.

