THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK’s Rosé opened up about working with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream

We are looking back at the time when BLACKPINK’s Rosé spoke to W Korea about the group’s everloving fan base and global fame, collaborating with Selena Gomez and more.

Back in October, BLACKPINK’s Rosé spoke to W Korea and opened up about her music career, collaborating with Selena Gomez and the hardest songs she ever had to sing. While talking about her song Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and the rest of BLACKPINK members, Rose said that while the group couldn’t meet the Rare singer, they bonded via video call and connected on a level that we found fans of each other in the process. She said that even though virtually, they had fun connecting with Gomez and loved working on their collaboration.

When asked about what a good singer is defined by, Rose said that it’s not just about simply getting the pitch and rhythm right but also someone who can translate the connection of a song into their own story and convey those many emotions to the fans. When asked about the hardest songs she’s had to sing, Rose quickly named Hope Not from KILL THIS LOVE because it required her to focus hard on bringing out the emotions in the song.

Reflecting on the group’s global popularity that’s on the rise, Rosé said that the group members are still left stunted sometimes when they get so much attention, especially internationally. Rose recalled that when they travel outside and they see fans recognising them and the media asking them for interviews, they are so thankful for the fans that have accepted a newer generation and tones in music and made them a global group.

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A ReVeluv from India reveals Red Velvet member Irene made her a better person

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×