I, The Executioner surpasses 1 million moviegoers; Jung Hae In, Ahn Bo Hyun, and more celebrate Veteran sequel’s success

I, The Executioner (also known as Vteran 2) starring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min is off to a strong start. The film has surpassed 1 million moviegoers within 2 days of its release, marking one of the biggest box-office hits of 2024 in South Korea. The directors and cast recently reunited to celebrate the success.

On September 14, the Korean Film Council revealed that the Veteran sequel I. The Executioner, which was released on September 13 has managed to surpass 1 million moviegoers within 2 days. By September 15, the crime-action film has already attracted 1,271,191 moviegoers.

The cast members including Jung Hae In, Ahn Bo Hyun, Hwang Jung Min, Jang Yoon Ju, Shin Seung Wan, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Shi Hoo reunited with director Ryu Seung Wan to celebrate the box-office success.

See their reunion pic here:

Meanwhile, I, The Executioner overtook its prequel Veteran, which managed to hit the 1 million mark on the third day of its release back in 2015. At the same time, the 2024 sequel also tied with Ma Dong Seok’s The Roundup: Punishment as the fastest film to surpass 1 million moviegoers in 2024. With this, it has also overtaken Kim Go Eun’s Exhuma and the 2023 blockbuster 12.12: The Day.

I, The Executioner depicts a thrilling hunt for a serial killer led by a veteran detective and his young companion. Together they vow to take down the heinous murderer who has terrorized the society.

Hwang Jung Min who headlined the 2015 film Veteran as Detective Seo Do Cheol reprises his role in this 2024 sequel. Jung Hae In plays rookie detective Park Sun Woo. Amid the emergence of a vicious serial killer, Park Sun Woo’s strong sense of justice catches the attention of the veteran detective, leading to a great companionship.

Apart from them, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Yoon Jun, Oh Dal Su, Kim Shi Hoo, and more take on some pivotal roles in this film, adding depth to the jolting narrative. Written and directed by Ryu Seung Wan, I, The Executioner was invited to screen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a 10-minute ovation from the viewers.

