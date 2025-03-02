Was BLACKPINK's Lisa's Alter Ego album called 'garbage K-pop' by Azealia Banks? Fans call out racism

American rapper Azealia Banks is once again under fire, this time for her remarks that many netizens have interpreted as ‘dismissive’ and ‘racially insensitive’ toward BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The controversy arose after Banks responded to a fan’s inquiry about Lisa’s latest solo release, Alter Ego, sparking a heated debate on social media.

Banks, known for her sharp lyricism, has had a tumultuous career marked by both critical acclaim and numerous public controversies. Over the years, she has faced backlash for making inflammatory statements, including comments deemed homophobic and transphobic. She has also taken jabs at various celebrities, including K-pop artists.

Previously, she was believed to have referenced BTS’ Jungkook in a viral rant, which drew criticism from fans of the global sensation. Now, her latest remarks have reignited tensions, this time involving BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one of the most popular K-pop idols on the international stage.

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK and a successful solo artist, recently released her much-anticipated solo project Alter Ego, which has been making waves in the music industry. On March 1, a fan asked Banks for her thoughts on Lisa’s new album. In response, Banks simply stated that she does not listen to K-pop.

While musical preferences are subjective, many fans found her reasoning problematic. Critics pointed out that Lisa’s album is entirely in English and that Lisa herself is not Korean but Thai. This led to accusations that Banks’ dismissal of Lisa’s music was not just about disinterest in K-pop but rather an intentional slight against the Southeast Asian artist.

Advertisement

The backlash intensified when Banks later took to social media to air grievances about the fashion industry. She criticized high-end fashion houses for allegedly favoring K-pop idols over Hip-Hop artists in their celebrity invitations. However, her statements seemed to single out K-pop artists in a way that some interpreted as unnecessary and divisive. Many believed that rather than focusing solely on the underrepresentation of Hip-Hop artists, Banks used K-pop idols as a scapegoat, further fueling accusations of bias against the genre.

As the controversy spread, social media platforms were flooded with discussions about Banks’ history of making controversial remarks. Many Lisa fans, as well as K-pop enthusiasts in general, took to X to call out what they perceived as a pattern of disrespect toward Asian artists.

As of now, Banks has not responded to the backlash directly. Given her history of addressing controversies head-on, it remains to be seen whether she will clarify her remarks or double down on her stance.