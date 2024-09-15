Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jungkook allegedly supports NewJeans amid feud with HYBE, Taeil prosecuted for sexual crimes, more

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to bullying, violence, and sexual offense

This week’s breaking news unfolded BTS’ SUGA being fined for his drunk driving electric scooter case, Jungkook allegedly showing support to NewJeans amid their feud with HYBE, Former NCT member Taeil’s sexual crime case being prosecuted, and more.

BTS’ Jungkook embroiled in controversy for allegedly showing support to NewJeans

Amid their ongoing feud with HYBE, NewJeans members allegedly received support from their senior Jungkook. On September 14, the BTS member posted two captions on his pet dog Bam’s Instagram that instantly attracted attention. In his first post, he wrote “Artsists are not guilty” and a few houses later he penned, “Don’t use them.”

This was widely interpreted as him showing support for the girl group. HYBE initially stated that they are confirming the information regarding the same while its subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC which houses BTS confirmed Jungkook’s stance emphasizing, “under no circumstances should young artists be dragged into disputes or used as shields."

As controversy emerged about the matter, the agency clarified that they didn’t interpret his post on their own; rather, he misled confirmed the same. However, HYBE refrained from disclosing the subject and object of the caption penned by the K-pop idol.

Taeil’s sexual crime case handed over to prosecution

On September 13, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station announced that Taeil’s sexual crime case had been forwarded to prosecution without detention on September 12. The police station refrained from disclosing the number of victims or specific charges the ex-NCT member is facing.

BTS’ SUGA reportedly fined 15 million KRW for DUI case

On September 11, Korean media outlets reported that SUGA had been fined 15 million kRW by Seoul Western District Court under the Road Traffic Act for his drunk driving electric scooter case. Prior to that, it was revealed that he had been summarily indicted, meaning the court imposed the fine through a written document without going to a formal trial.

NewJeans demands Min Hee Jin’s reappointment as ADOR CEO

On September 11, NewJeans opened a new YouTube channel and held an unexpected livestream. The girl group stated, “What we want is the original ADOR where CEO Min Hee Jin’s management and production are integrated”, demanding her reinstatement by September 25.

Two days later, Min Hee Jin filed for an injunction at the Seoul Central District Court for her reinstatement as ADOR CEO. Her side also revealed plans of summoning extraordinary shareholders meetings, depending on the court’s decision.

However, HYBE has since strongly reacted to it, saying that with the injunction request, she is ‘disrespecting’ ADOR’s board of directors’ decision. They further stated that the decision to remove her ad CEO was taken solely by the directors’ boards and is unrelated to the shareholder agreement.

Meanwhile, Min Hee Jin's side also claimed to have advised against NewJeans live, but the girl group did it anyway despite warnings.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM win big at 2024 VMAs

The star-studded 2024 MTV Video Music Awards was held on September 12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the Best K-pop Award for her solo single ROCKSTAR, creating history as the first female soloist and overall the second artist to achieve the feat in this category.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM, who also performed at the pre-show, clinched the MTV PUSH Perfromnace of the Year for their hit song EASY. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN took home the Best Group award from the 2024 VMAs.

Squid Game faces lawsuit for alleged plagiarism

According to a TMZ report on September 14, Indian filmmaker Soham Shah has sued Netflix and Squid Game creators for alleged plagiarism. He filed a lawsuit in the New York federal court, claiming that the series is a “blatant rip-off” of his 2009 film Luck. He is now seeking compensation with the intention of preventing Netflix from further infringing his copyright.

Actor Ahn Se Ha embroiled in school bullying controversy

King The Land actor Ahn Se Ha was recently accused of school violence. His former middle school classmate claimed that he was the leader of a big group of bullies who often harassed him and others in the boiler room. However, his agency firmly denied the allegations saying “This is a story that makes no sense”. Following the controversy, he suspended all public appearances and musical participation.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

