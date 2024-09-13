Former NCT member Taeil's sex crime case transferred to prosecution with number of victims and other details unspecified; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

The case involving former NCT member Taeil has been referred to the prosecution. The Seoul Bangbae Police Station announced on September 13 that ex-NCT member Taeil’s sex crime case was forwarded to the prosecution on September 12. The case was submitted without detention, meaning Taeil will not be arrested before the prosecution decides how to proceed.

The police station stated that they cannot disclose the specific charges or the number of victims as the case has not yet been officially filed with the prosecution. However, it is accurate that the case was forwarded to the prosecution on September 12 without detention.

Taeil was removed from NCT on August 28 due to an unspecified sex crime. Since then, all NCT members and NCT's official social media accounts have unfollowed him. In their statement, SM Entertainment mentioned that, while they were gathering all the information, the decision was made based on the seriousness of the situation.

Fans who had supported and appreciated him over the years were deeply disappointed by the news. Within a day, the former NCT member lost approximately 1 million followers on Instagram. His bandmates and the official accounts of his former group also quickly unfollowed him. Additionally, some outraged fans began burning and discarding his photo cards.

A day later, the Bangbae Police Station confirmed that an investigation had been launched against Taeil, specifying that the victims are neither minors nor same-sex individuals. They also revealed that Taeil was booked in June for a sexual crime and has been under investigation since then.

This led some to speculate that SM Entertainment had covered up the case, but the agency denied these claims, stating they took action as soon as they were aware of the situation. Later, the Bangbae Police Station confirmed that the victim of Taeil’s sexual crime is an adult woman.

On September 4, Taeil set his Instagram account to private following the revelation of his involvement in a serious sexual offense case. This was his first social media activity since the scandal broke. Taeyong, a prominent member of the group, was quick to unfollow Taeil and went further by clearing his entire following list and deleting several posts featuring Taeil. Similarly, Doyoung unfollowed Taeil and removed all accounts he was following. Other members, including Haechan and Johnny, also distanced themselves by unfollowing Taeil. Winwin, who is part of both NCT and WayV, along with Mark and Jungwoo, followed suit, reflecting the group's collective stance.

In the days following the announcement, Taeil's social media activity was notably subdued. His Instagram remained inactive until the recent update, where he made his account private. This change comes amid a significant drop in his follower count, which has decreased by over 1.2 million since the scandal became public, now with 4.8 million followers at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

