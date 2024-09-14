Luck creator Soham Shah sues Netflix over alleged plagiarism in Squid Game ahead of season 2 release

Squid Game and Netflix are facing a lawsuit from Indian filmmaker Soham Shah, who accuses the company of copying his 2009 film for its hit series Squid Game. Shah filed the lawsuit in federal court in New York on Friday, claiming that the show is a “blatant rip-off” of his Hindi-language movie Luck. His film features a group of desperate, indebted people drawn into competitive games with the promise of huge cash prizes, only to discover that losing means death. This legal action comes as Netflix prepares to release the second season of Squid Game later this year.

Shah argues that in Luck, starring Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shruti Haasan, characters only realize after they start competing that losing any challenge means death and that the death of a participant boosts the prize pool for the remaining contestants. Shah claims that the plot of Luck closely resembles that of the 2021 series Squid Game. He points out that the storyline for Luck was developed in 2006 and the film was released globally in 2009. Shah also notes that Netflix had access to Luck through its extensive advertising and marketing.

The lawsuit also notes that Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk claims to have written the series in the same year Luck was released, raising questions about the originality of Netflix’s show. Additionally, the lawsuit highlights that Squid Game has significantly boosted Netflix’s market value, which is reportedly 900 million USD. Soham Shah is seeking compensation and is aiming to prevent Netflix from further infringing on his copyright.

Netflix has not yet responded to the lawsuit or the claims made by Soham Shah. The company recently surprised fans by not only announcing the release date for Squid Game Season 2 but also revealing the release date for Season 3. Even before the premiere of the second season, the announcement included the final season's release date. The caption read, “The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final season coming in 2025.”

The series that captivated audiences worldwide, Squid Game, follows 456 participants who compete in a series of children’s games for a chance to win 45.6 billion won (approximately 40 million USD). Starring Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Wi Ha Jun, the drama depicts players fighting to the death for the enormous prize money.

Squid Game took the world by storm and became a cultural phenomenon, quickly rising to become one of the most-watched shows of all time. With its brilliantly crafted script by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the series is darkly captivating and has solidified its place as one of Netflix's most popular shows ever. The cast also gained immense international popularity, leading to numerous global opportunities. Despite Hwang Dong Hyuk's initial reluctance to create a sequel, the immense success of the series has led to the production of a second season.

