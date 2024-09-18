When Lee Min Ho revealed he would be a ballad singer if not actor and his co-star Kim Go Eun cheered him up

Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun created quite the buzz back in 2022 after co-starring in the smash-hit fantasy rom-com The King: Eternal Monarch. Their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry in this drama even led to real-life dating rumors. Although their alleged romance was never confirmed, the pair’s constant support for each other still warms our hearts.

Back in 2020, to promote their drama The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun appeared in an interview, showcasing their synergy. When asked what job he would choose in a parallel universe, the K-drama heartthrob replied, “I’d be a ballad singer”.His co-star Kim Go Eun instantly showed her support saying, “He has a very pretty voice.”

The interviewer further asked if Lee Min Ho thinks he could achieve that dream in this life too, to which he replied, “ think that would be difficult to do in this life.” Throughout this whole conversation, their chemistry and support for each other truly won fans’ hearts, raising demands of their reunion in another drama. Although that wish hasn’t been fulfilled yet, the pair still captivates us with their roles and synergy in The King: Eternal Monarch.

Known as a Hallyu star, Lee Min Ho is the man behind the globalization of K-dramas. His heart-fluttering rom-com Boys Over Flowers is still one of the most-watched series of all time and which introduced many global audiences to the world of K-dramas. Earning widespread recognition for his role in this 2009 hit, the actor continued to build his filmography with an array of diverse characters.

Advertisement

He is best known for City Hunter (2011), Faith (2012), The Heirs (2013), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (20220, Pachinko (2022), and more. He is now set to return with a role in the upcoming drama Ask the Stars.

Creating media buzz with her role in the 2012 film Eungyo, Kim Go Eun quickly rose to become one of the top Korean actresses, boasting outstanding acting skills. She gained explosive popularity with her roles in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin), Yumi’s Cells, Little Women, Cheese in the Trap, The King: Eternal Monarch, Exhuma, and more.

ALSO READ: Love in the Moonlight cast reunion: Park Bo Gum shares PICS with Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, more from Chuseok holiday trip