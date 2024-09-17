4 times Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took couple fashion to another level, giving us cues

When it comes to ultimate fashion couple goals, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan steal the spotlight. Bollywood’s royal duo doesn’t just slay on screen; they also show us how to walk the red carpet hand in hand, looking drop-dead gorgeous while doing it. Here are 4 times when Abhishek and Aishwarya gave us a couple outfits inspo which wanted to make us grab our partner, raid our wardrobes, and level up our style game.

Twinning but make it chic

Abhishek and Aishwarya mastered the art of subtle twinning at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The actress wore a stunning golden gown that shimmered. She draped a black blazer over her gown, creating a chic contrast. Abhishek, on the other hand, perfectly complemented his wife in a black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. His dapper look not only enhanced Aishwarya’s radiant presence but also created a picture-perfect duo.

Ethnic swag? They’ve got it

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai set the gold standard for couple goals, especially when it comes to traditional attire. Their appearance at the premiere of the movie Raavan was the perfect example of their style synergy. All eyes were transfixed on Aishwarya Rai, who looked resplendent in her awe-inspiring white saree, embellished with red and gold borders. The saree’s graceful drape was further enhanced by the bright red blouse, making her appear both regal and radiant.

In terms of elegance, Abhishek Bachchan was the perfect match for his wife. He wore a black suit complete with trousers, looking dapper, along with a crisp white dress shirt underneath. His attire was in sync with Aishwarya’s saree, merging classic glamour with modern-day trendiness.

The Cannes power duo

Each time Aishwarya attends the Cannes Film Festival, it feels like she’s there to win hearts rather than accept awards. But when Abhishek joins her, the scene transforms into a total power couple display. At the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2010, Aishwarya dazzled in a sheer silver saree with intricate golden borders. The saree was draped over a black velvet blouse, creating a stunning contrast. With her jewelry, smoky eyes, and sleek back bun, she looked nothing short of captivating.

Abhishek Bachchan matched his wife’s elegance with his own classic charm. He wore a black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a well-tied bow tie. The timeless combination perfectly complemented Aishwarya’s glamorous saree, showcasing his dapper style and effortless sophistication.

Charm meets elegance

Abhishek and Aishwarya turned heads at the award ceremony. Aishwarya wowed everyone in a black strapless gown adorned with silver detailing, which accentuated her diva-like presence. Abhishek complemented his wife’s glamour with his own stylish flair. He opted for a maroon bandhgala jacket, paired with black pants and glossy shoes.

From the red carpet to exclusive events, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have given us a couple fashion inspo which has consistently shown that living in harmony as a couple isn’t just about romance—it’s also about compatibility in fashion! So, the next time you step out with your partner, ask yourself one question: Have we turned ourselves into a clone of “Aish and Abhi”? If not, then it’s definitely time to step up your style game!

