Sara Ali Khan’s outfit ft. pastel blue knitted top and white pants proves she can turn basic into something glamorous

Today, August 16th, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at her father Saif Ali Khan's house to celebrate his birthday. She opted for a fashionable but casual appearance, adorned in a beautiful blue top paired with white pants, which aligned superbly with the informal atmosphere of the event. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Sara's top was made from a soft knit and had a body-hugging shape that suited her frame perfectly. Its ribbed design added subtle texture, while the deep V-neckline and tie-up straps lent an extra edge. The contrast trims highlighted the top's unique design, and the woven ribbon accent under the bust provided a chic finishing touch.

The stylish top was matched with trendy white pants, adding a fresh take to the outfit. The pants featured multiple pockets, offering a utilitarian feel, while a belt tied around her waist gave it a fitted shape. With the pastel blue top paired with white pants, she created a smart-casual appearance that suited the birthday bash well, looking both fresh and elegant at the same time.

To complete her look, Sara accessorized with white sneakers, adding a sporty touch to her outfit. She carried a Chloé crossbody bag, which elevated her attire and added a luxe touch. For her beauty look, the actress kept things simple and fresh, opting for minimal makeup. She styled her hair in a half-tied look, adding a soft and elegant touch to her appearance.

An outfit like Sara's, featuring a pastel blue top and white pants, makes for a perfect choice for a laid-back brunch with friends or family. This comfortable ensemble is also ideal for traveling, especially on long flights, and can work well for a relaxed day at college or weekend activities.

Sara is often spotted in relaxed, easygoing outfits that exude casual chic. Her recent appearance at her father's birthday is a perfect example of this style. Whether she's hitting the gym, vacationing, or attending a family gathering, her outfits are very relatable and can inspire young people. With her style, she consistently proves that fashion doesn't have to be complicated to be impactful.

