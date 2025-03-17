Mrunal Thakur is out there giving ‘Cool Girl Walk’ in the loose t-shirt and brown cargo pants

Mrunal Thakur is turning her vacation look into a style statement. Taking to her social media handle, the actress posted a story smiling, walking, and making a strong case for effortless fashion. If you’re planning to go on a vacation or want to elevate your everyday style, keeping it basic yet chic, then grab your notes, because the Hi Nanna actress just got a perfect look for you. Here are the details of Mrunal’s recent look that had us hooked!

Mrunal Thakur’s recent social media story had us swooning over her effortless style, wherein she was dressed in loose ensembles. She selected a loose-fitting ivory t-shirt with a round neckline and mid-length sleeves that she rolled up a bit and casually tucked in the bottoms, giving it a street-style touch.

To add a bit of laid-back finish, the Jersey actress decided to pair her ivory t-shirt with cargo pants. It was the brown cargo pants with pockets and a clean waistband that left an impact on her vacation look.

Planning a vacation? Then don’t forget to add this Mrunal Thakur-inspired loose outfit that ensures effortless movement while dripping in style. You can also elevate it a bit with carefully chosen accessories.

In Mrunal’s case, she decided to add minimal accessories with golden hoop earrings, adding a touch of elegance, and black tinted sunglasses that she casually kept over her head. Also, her makeup had its own vibe, maintaining the line between minimalism and natural. Her face looked enchanting with the black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and light shade lipstick finish. It was perfect to avoid too much glam.

The South and Bollywood star decided to tie her hair back into a sleek bun, leaving no strands loose and was all ready to explore in her white shoes.

Once again, Mrunal Thakur showed us that she’s the queen of casual chic fashion. Whether you’re traveling, exploring the city, or elevating your everyday wardrobe, let this outfit inspire you and enhance your fashion for the better. Save it for later!