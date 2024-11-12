Ananya Panday's budget-friendly pleated saree worth Rs 23,500 can be perfect pick for your BFF’s destination wedding

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has consistently delivered standout fashion moments with daring choices. From breezy co-ord sets to power-packed red-carpet gowns, her wardrobe is a masterclass in versatility. Now, she’s raised the bar yet again by stepping out in a striking georgette-striped pleated saree by Payal Khandwala.

In her latest series, Call Me Bae, Ananya's sartorial prowess is on full display, with each outfit making a bold statement. In the series, she’s known for her love of sleek silhouettes, vibrant prints, and experimental accessories just like in real life. This Payal Khandwala ensemble perfectly adds to her evolving fashion narrative. If you’re also someone who is inspired to recreate such ensembles, you’re about to be delighted. Be it for your best friend’s wedding or an event where you need to feel like the showstopper, Ananya’s latest look is going to convince you to buy this gorgeous saree, which is worth Rs 23,500.

Of course, the look had to be completed by some dainty yet classy earrings and statement rings. To break the pattern, Ananya donned square-shaped earrings with a maroon stone and similar statement rings. The shimmering accents of the accessories complemented the nude palette of the saree without overpowering it. The look was balanced with sleek black heels from Aprajita Toor to keep it comfortable.

Coming to her hair and makeup, Aanchal Morwani made sure that the actress looked elegant in a chic, fuss-free, and clean bun to keep the look compact, while Stacy Gomes worked her magic with a fresh, dewy makeup look, giving her a maroon lip that matched her jewelry. The result was an undoubtedly charming Ananya Panday looking the right amount of sophisticated and glam.

Overall, the look is everything we need—some drama and, oh, so fabulous!

ALSO READ: Bride to be? 7 red bridal lehenga looks from Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and more to make a statement on your big day