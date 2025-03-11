When Mahira Khan stunned in 2 Manish Malhotra fits, which one would you style for Iftar Party 2025?

Mahira Khan is a total diva when it comes to styling extravagant looks. Add Manish Malhotra to the mix, and you have the ultimate fashionable duo to watch out for. With Iftar get-togethers becoming the latest excuse for a celebration, here are two stunning looks from Mahira Khan’s wardrobe that make for the perfect party fit.

2 Stylish Looks of Mahira Khan for Iftar Party 2025

Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Mahira Khan exuded elegance in a gold-toned ensemble, donning a stunning beige and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. Designed from Banarasi tissue silk, the blouse featured intricate metallic embroidery, adding a regal touch. She paired the half-sleeved, open-back blouse with a voluminous skirt, mirroring the same detailed fabric work.

Advertisement

The skirt’s wide gold-toned design and heavily embroidered hemline enhanced the outfit’s luxurious appeal. Complementing the ensemble, she carried a long-line dupatta and stayed consistent with gold-toned jewelry.

Stacking multiple golden bangles on her wrists, the Raees actress completed her look with statement jhumkas. Letting her naturally wavy locks flow, she opted for a radiant, dewy base, lightly flushed cheeks, and a soft pink lip shade to tie it all together.

Manish Malhotra Saree

Like a perfect movie star, Mahira Khan stunned in a sequinned Manish Malhotra saree. Dazzling in a gold, red, and silver palette, she looked breathtaking. With an open-style draping, the Pakistani star let the longline dupatta flow freely.

Advertisement

Picking a classic Malhotra style, the blouse featured a fancy back design. Stitched in a sleeveless sweetheart neckline at the front, the red-sequinned blouse had a square back adorned with delicate danglers along the borders.

Tying her hair back in a bun, she accessorized with crystal-studded hoop earrings. Keeping in tune with her sparkly style, the Verna actress chose a contoured base, peachy blush, and mascara-coated lashes. A glossy pink lip shade added the finishing touch to her look.

Which of these two styles would you pick for your Iftar Party 2025? Let us know in the comments!