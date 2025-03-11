When Mahira Khan stunned in 2 Manish Malhotra fits, which one would you style for Iftar Party 2025?
Throwback to when Mahira Khan turned heads in two stunning Manish Malhotra outfits. Perfect for an Iftar party look—which one would you choose?
Mahira Khan is a total diva when it comes to styling extravagant looks. Add Manish Malhotra to the mix, and you have the ultimate fashionable duo to watch out for. With Iftar get-togethers becoming the latest excuse for a celebration, here are two stunning looks from Mahira Khan’s wardrobe that make for the perfect party fit.
2 Stylish Looks of Mahira Khan for Iftar Party 2025
Manish Malhotra Lehenga
Mahira Khan exuded elegance in a gold-toned ensemble, donning a stunning beige and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. Designed from Banarasi tissue silk, the blouse featured intricate metallic embroidery, adding a regal touch. She paired the half-sleeved, open-back blouse with a voluminous skirt, mirroring the same detailed fabric work.
The skirt’s wide gold-toned design and heavily embroidered hemline enhanced the outfit’s luxurious appeal. Complementing the ensemble, she carried a long-line dupatta and stayed consistent with gold-toned jewelry.
Stacking multiple golden bangles on her wrists, the Raees actress completed her look with statement jhumkas. Letting her naturally wavy locks flow, she opted for a radiant, dewy base, lightly flushed cheeks, and a soft pink lip shade to tie it all together.
Manish Malhotra Saree
Like a perfect movie star, Mahira Khan stunned in a sequinned Manish Malhotra saree. Dazzling in a gold, red, and silver palette, she looked breathtaking. With an open-style draping, the Pakistani star let the longline dupatta flow freely.
Picking a classic Malhotra style, the blouse featured a fancy back design. Stitched in a sleeveless sweetheart neckline at the front, the red-sequinned blouse had a square back adorned with delicate danglers along the borders.
Tying her hair back in a bun, she accessorized with crystal-studded hoop earrings. Keeping in tune with her sparkly style, the Verna actress chose a contoured base, peachy blush, and mascara-coated lashes. A glossy pink lip shade added the finishing touch to her look.
Which of these two styles would you pick for your Iftar Party 2025? Let us know in the comments!
