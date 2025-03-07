Sanam Teri Kasam’s Mawra Hocane wishes she had collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in THIS film and we bet you will love it

Sanam Teri Kasam, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, recently returned to theaters nine years after its original release. Despite facing competition from newer films, the romantic drama emerged successful. Now, the actress has shared her desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor, expressing that she would have loved to be part of Rockstar alongside him.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Mawra Hocane was asked about the type of films she would like to do with Ranbir Kapoor. She revealed, "I would have loved to do Rockstar." She added that this is a film she has watched multiple times.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actress expressed her interest in working on a soulful project directed by either Kabir Khan or Imtiaz Ali, something that not only offers a deep, immersive performance but also comes with the responsibility to deliver exceptional work. She emphasized her desire to contribute meaningfully to a film rather than just being part of it, hoping to bring value to the project and share the creative load with the team.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Mawra spoke about the much-anticipated sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, revealing that the producer had reached out to her regarding the project. While the script remains unread in her inbox, she has yet to confirm her involvement.

In an earlier conversation with Connect Cine, she expressed her enthusiasm for the sequel, stating she would be happy to reprise her role but would also be content if another actress took it on.

She credited the film’s rising popularity to the efforts of the producers, particularly Deepak Mukut, whom she believes deserves recognition for the film’s success. Regardless of her participation, she wished the sequel great success and hoped it would surpass expectations. While she would love to return, she assured fans that she harbored no disappointment if things didn’t align.

Mawra Hocane, who played the role of Saru in Sanam Teri Kasam, recently tied the knot with her longtime partner, Ameer Gilani. Interestingly, the film, which initially struggled at the box office, has now experienced an unexpected resurgence. Following its theatrical re-release, the romantic drama has transformed from an overlooked film to a major success.