5 sarees from Tamannaah Bhatia’s collection you can wear to hit right festive notes this Ganesh Chaturthi, from metallic to classic Kanjeevaram

Ganesh Chaturthi is about celebration, devotion and, of course, dressing in your finest traditional outfits. There’s nothing like getting into the festive spirit, and what better way than to take cue from Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia? Well, Tamannaah is one of the most stylish actresses, and she has a wonderful collection of sarees that are ideal for the occasion. Following are five traditional sarees from her wardrobe that you can wear for the festive season.

Blue organza saree

Tamannaah Bhatia wowed in a sheer blue saree from Devnaagri, featuring intricate gold thread embroidery along the borders. This saree combines traditional elegance with modern glamor, making it the perfect choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. The rich blue hue and delicate floral embroidery create a regal and sophisticated look. Paired with a bell-sleeved blouse that echoes the saree's embroidery, Tamannaah’s ensemble is a great and elegant choice. To achieve a similar look, opt for statement gold jewelry and a bun. This stunning saree will ensure you stand out and celebrate the festival in style.

Metallic saree

Metallic hues like gold, silver, and bronze add a touch of sparkle, which is perfect for celebratory occasions. Tamannaah made a striking impression in a metallic saree by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, adorned with golden sequined borders, which makes it perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi. She paired it with a dramatic blouse with puffed sleeves, and for accessories, she chose a bold choker set and a sleek belt to cinch the waist. For a similar effect, accessorize your metallic saree with gold jewelry, such as chandelier earrings or statement necklaces. With the right styling, you will definitely stand out at the celebrations.

A regal Kanjeevaram saree

A Kanjeevaram saree is perfect for those who want to make a statement while keeping it traditional. Tamannaah’s Kanjeevaram saree from Neeta Lulla is a showstopper. It features a pastel pink shade accentuated by a vibrant parrot green hem embellished with floral and foliage patterns, making her saree one of a kind. Just like Tamannaah, you can complete your look with temple jewelry, including a gold necklace or jhumkas, resulting in a harmonious appearance at the celebrations.

A classic teal blue silk saree

A classic silk saree is a must-have in every woman’s wardrobe, and Tamannaah shows us why. The actress wore a teal blue saree from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani, which came with golden work on the borders. The rich fabric and intricate design make it a perfect ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi. Pair it with traditional gold jewelry and gajra in your hair to complete the look.

Ivory embroidered saree

If you are looking for a soft and refined look for the celebrations, an ivory saree like Tamannaah is perfect. She wore an ivory saree from the shelves of Torani, which comes with tone-on-tone embroidery and a half-sleeved blouse. The actress paired her saree with a pearl choker but can also opt for gold or antique jewelry that can add warmth and will match the festive spirit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree collection provides a myriad of ideas for anyone getting ready to dress up on Ganesh Chaturthi. An individual’s taste in fabric may lean towards classic green silk, royal Kanjeevaram, beautiful white or metallics, which are all perfect for making celebrations happen. Pick one that matches your style perfectly and embrace this celebration with poise!

