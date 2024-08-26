Tamannaah Bhatia makes a casual but ‘hawt’ style statement on dinner date with Vijay Varma; take notes for comfortable outfit inspo

Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped with her beau Vijay Varma outside a restaurant. Other than the fact that they served major couple goals, what caught our eyes was her stylish fashion statement. Tamannaah is known for choosing comfort over fashion but the diva surely knows how to serve lewks even after being in a casual attire.

Wearing something comfortable and casual is always preferable when you are going out to have a scrumptious meal. But that doesn’t mean it can't be stylish. If you have a date night with your partner, you would want to look your best. However, for that, it doesn’t have to be a dress or something extravagant. Take notes from Tamannaah on how to look fashionably gorgeous even in a relaxed fit.

As Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent papped video with her partner Vijay Varma has been going viral, she can be seen sporting a body-hugging white crop T-shirt. The tee featured a scribbling ‘Rotate’ in bold on top of it. The Stree 2 actress teamed up the top with blue cargo jeans.

The baggy pants complemented the white crop top well. It also defined her hourglass figure. And when it comes to color combinations, white and blue can never go wrong. She carried a grey bag and matched it with her grey pointed heels.

A piece of jewelry can make or break an outfit. And when it comes to opting for statement jewelry, Tamannaah is known for having an eccentric choice. She wore a pair of golden pointy danglers to go with her white and jeans combo look. The actress further went with a gold-plated bracelet and kept another wrist empty. White and gold is definitely a pristine combination.

However, beauty-wise, Bhatia went with a rather minimalistic look. With a dewy finish base, defined brows, nude lips and kohled eyes with mascara, she completed her dinner date look. But it's the blush technique that caught our attention. Tamannaah went with the viral ‘Boyfriend Blush’ style to accentuate her look. She turned the whole look casual with the effortless messy tight bun.

Vijay Varma who walked by her side looked quite handsome himself. He was seen wearing a grey and black striped jersey buttoned-down shirt with a white tee underneath it along with a pair of jeans. He completed the look with a chain, a cap and his swag.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma surely know how to serve couple goals whenever they step outside. What are your thoughts about their fashion sense and Tamannaah’s carefully curated casualoutfit choice? Let us know in the comments.

